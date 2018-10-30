Had it from a reliable source Derek is to stay on , in my opinion itâ€™s the last thing the club needs
He should leave the club with no money problems and ready to start again from league 1 if we must
Because as it stands no coach very few players (if any )
When things were going well he was never of the TV and Radio telling all the world how well he was doing and how much it was costing him ,now we have gone belly up he canâ€™t be found
Come on Derek do the decent thing just go ,
He should leave the club with no money problems and ready to start again from league 1 if we must
Because as it stands no coach very few players (if any )
When things were going well he was never of the TV and Radio telling all the world how well he was doing and how much it was costing him ,now we have gone belly up he canâ€™t be found
Come on Derek do the decent thing just go ,