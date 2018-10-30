WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Owner to stay

Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:13 pm
Posted by north stand on Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:13 pm
Had it from a reliable source Derek is to stay on , in my opinion itâ€™s the last thing the club needs
He should leave the club with no money problems and ready to start again from league 1 if we must
Because as it stands no coach very few players (if any )
When things were going well he was never of the TV and Radio telling all the world how well he was doing and how much it was costing him ,now we have gone belly up he canâ€™t be found
Come on Derek do the decent thing just go ,
    this is the second time you got us in trouble we donâ€™t deserve a third
    Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:17 pm
    Posted by GUBRATS on Tue Oct 30, 2018 7:17 pm
    north stand wrote:
    Had it from a reliable source Derek is to stay on , in my opinion itâ€™s the last thing the club needs
    He should leave the club with no money problems and ready to start again from league 1 if we must
    Because as it stands no coach very few players (if any )
    When things were going well he was never of the TV and Radio telling all the world how well he was doing and how much it was costing him ,now we have gone belly up he canâ€™t be found
    Come on Derek do the decent thing just go ,
      this is the second time you got us in trouble we donâ€™t deserve a third


      Which was the 1 st ?

      And your ' reliable ' source is ?
      snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
      Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:00 pm
      Posted by ColD on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:00 pm
      north stand wrote:
      Had it from a reliable source Derek is to stay on


      Welcome to September :D :D
      Onwards and upwards - LTID
      Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:25 pm
      Posted by Alan on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:25 pm
      north stand wrote:
      Had it from a reliable source Derek is to stay on , in my opinion itâ€™s the last thing the club needs
      He should leave the club with no money problems and ready to start again from league 1 if we must
      Because as it stands no coach very few players (if any )
      When things were going well he was never of the TV and Radio telling all the world how well he was doing and how much it was costing him ,now we have gone belly up he canâ€™t be found
      Come on Derek do the decent thing just go ,
        this is the second time you got us in trouble we donâ€™t deserve a third


        Don't think we can pin 2005 on him, to be fair.
        Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:33 pm
        Posted by maurice on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:33 pm
        They should have never closed Leigh Grammar School, that's when we started falling as education failed the town
        Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:45 pm
        Posted by Montyburns on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:45 pm
        Itâ€™s old news we already knew he was staying on with a 3 year plan. Only using RFL money this season

