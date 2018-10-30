Hi all,
Anybody have any inside info on Magic Weekend next year.
From what I've already heard, it seems to be set on Newcastle again, I'm particularly looking for dates if anyone has the inside track?
Looking to get the jump on booking rooms for a stag do!
Thanks
