WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend 2019

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Magic Weekend 2019

Post a reply
Magic Weekend 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 12:33 pm
Posted by skotyw on Tue Oct 30, 2018 12:33 pm
skotyw User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2018 10:01 am
Posts: 1
Location: Warrington
Hi all,

Anybody have any inside info on Magic Weekend next year.
From what I've already heard, it seems to be set on Newcastle again, I'm particularly looking for dates if anyone has the inside track?
Looking to get the jump on booking rooms for a stag do!


Thanks
Up The WIRE
Re: Magic Weekend 2019
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 1:22 pm
Posted by pie.warrior on Tue Oct 30, 2018 1:22 pm
pie.warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Aug 10, 2011 2:07 pm
Posts: 1693
Location: 100 MILES FROM PARADISE
I have pre-booked 4 separate weekends (different names of course) all have a 24 hour cancellation policy....so will just cancel the 3 not needed
A Pie is for life, not just a Wembley Final

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 13rovers, acko, bellyboy, bramleyrhino, chapylad, CM Punk, ColD, dboy, Eric bloodaxe, Exiled down south, Google [Bot], H.G.S.A, Kevs Head, Pats plastic pitch, Seth, Shazbaz, skotyw, wiganermike, wire-flyer and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,814,4751,73777,2884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)