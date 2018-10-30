WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meet the Academy stars

Meet the Academy stars
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 11:20 am
Posted by H.G.S.A on Tue Oct 30, 2018 11:20 am
Fancy meeting some of the academy lads who have given a lot of us a lot of pleasure this year?
Then come along to our next monthly meeting at Turnbridge WMC on Tuesday 6th November and meet some of the guys who will either continue to be or hopefully become part of the first team for a few years to come.

Everyone is welcome, free for HGSA members and only £1 for guests, 7.30pm start.
All proceeds go back into the academy to help the next batch of talented, young lads.
Look forward to seeing you all there.

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)