So, who is left?
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 11:18 am
Posted by Alan on Tue Oct 30, 2018 11:18 am
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Location: Back in Lancashire
I reckon, as we haven't heard officially to the contrary, from any other clubs, the following players are still on 'our books':-

Rhys Evans
Drew Hutchison
Jamie Acton
Kevin Larroyer
Jack Owens
Greg Richards
Nick Gregson
Jack Blagbrough
Ryan Bailey
Micky Higham

Almost a full squad, by Championship Shield standards!
Re: So, who is left?
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 11:32 am
Posted by LeythIg on Tue Oct 30, 2018 11:32 am
LeythIg
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Location: Landan
Pretty sure that Owens, Gregson, Richards, Higham and Bailey were only signed up till the end of the season. Not sure about Blagbrough

