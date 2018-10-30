I reckon, as we haven't heard officially to the contrary, from any other clubs, the following players are still on 'our books':-
Rhys Evans
Drew Hutchison
Jamie Acton
Kevin Larroyer
Jack Owens
Greg Richards
Nick Gregson
Jack Blagbrough
Ryan Bailey
Micky Higham
Almost a full squad, by Championship Shield standards!
