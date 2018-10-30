WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Shirt?

New Shirt?
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:09 am
Posted by AndyD1970 on Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:09 am
No sneak previews like in previous years?
Re: New Shirt?
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:47 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:47 am
I've seen the back of one.
Re: New Shirt?
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:50 am
Posted by AndyD1970 on Tue Oct 30, 2018 10:50 am
Are you allowed to tell us anything about it?

