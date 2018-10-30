WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship GF conundrum

Championship GF conundrum
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:17 am
Posted by GUBRATS on Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:17 am
Have the RFL decided on the Championship GF venue yet

Given it could easily be between Toronto and Toulouse , do they go neutral or highest placed finalist ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

