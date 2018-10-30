WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A Rugby League event in Waterstones

A Rugby League event in Waterstones
Post Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:30 am
Posted by glee on Tue Oct 30, 2018 8:30 am
This coming Saturday (November 3rd) from 10.30 onwards, I will be in Waterstones in Bradford signing copies of my latest and sixth novel. It is called "Three Good Years" and is set during the 2006, 2007 and 2008 seasons against a background of Work, Family Life, Saving the NHS and Rugby League.
A few weeks ago it was well reviewed by Sally Clifford in the Book of the Week in the Telegraph and Argus.
