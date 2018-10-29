WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nathan Mason signs for Broncos

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Nathan Mason signs for Broncos

Post a reply
Nathan Mason signs for Broncos
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 8:33 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Oct 29, 2018 8:33 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11095
Location: Back in Lancashire
Without wishing to steal the club's thunder, ( :wink: ) it has been announced that Nathan Mason has signed a 2 year deal with London Broncos. Technically, Nathan's departure wasn't Leigh's to announce, as he was a Huddersfield player. Nevertheless, good luck on your return to SL, Nathan, and thanks for your efforts in the cherry & white.

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/538 ... han-mason-

Eloi Pelissier has also signed for London. I hope they give him a fairer crack at SL, than we seemed to do.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bullsmad, Cassandra, Draexnael, Montyburns, Norman Bates, Peter Kay, scrum, Ste100Centurions, Uptonfax and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,814,2712,02777,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)