Without wishing to steal the club's thunder, ( ) it has been announced that Nathan Mason has signed a 2 year deal with London Broncos. Technically, Nathan's departure wasn't Leigh's to announce, as he was a Huddersfield player. Nevertheless, good luck on your return to SL, Nathan, and thanks for your efforts in the cherry & white.
Eloi Pelissier has also signed for London. I hope they give him a fairer crack at SL, than we seemed to do.
