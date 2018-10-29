WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bohemian Rhapsody

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Sin Bin TV & Film Bohemian Rhapsody

Post a reply
Bohemian Rhapsody
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by mrpurfect on Mon Oct 29, 2018 6:18 pm
mrpurfect User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 743
Ignore the critics this is a really good film, just watched this on screen X in cineworld.
I thought Remi Malek was excellent , an Oscar nominee performance atleast and Gwilym Lee WAS Brain May mkII.
The film went deeper into Freddie's sexuality and private life than the critics gave it credit for.
It was not just a film playing Queens best hits but had plenty of depth to the story for me too.
Screen X didn't add anything for me but neither did it take anything away.
Excellent 9/10
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: mrpurfect and 12 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to TV & Film




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,814,2502,00877,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)