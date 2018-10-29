Ignore the critics this is a really good film, just watched this on screen X in cineworld.
I thought Remi Malek was excellent , an Oscar nominee performance atleast and Gwilym Lee WAS Brain May mkII.
The film went deeper into Freddie's sexuality and private life than the critics gave it credit for.
It was not just a film playing Queens best hits but had plenty of depth to the story for me too.
Screen X didn't add anything for me but neither did it take anything away.
Excellent 9/10
