WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Poundworld

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Poundworld

Post a reply
Poundworld
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 5:31 pm
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Mon Oct 29, 2018 5:31 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8930
Biggest pound shop in the country built on Belle Vue??? :)
https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news ... -1-9416696
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Poundworld
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 6:29 pm
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Mon Oct 29, 2018 6:29 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 11037
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Just seen that. He can spot an opportunity if nothing else.

http://www.thebusinessdesk.com/yorkshir ... -property#
1/10
Re: Poundworld
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 6:48 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Mon Oct 29, 2018 6:48 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 340
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2230
He certainly is an entrepreneur and knows how to spot s potential opportunity.

Can't realistically see a store built there, as, in its current state could be a bit out on a limb, and think trade could be quite poor.
Re: Poundworld
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 7:08 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Mon Oct 29, 2018 7:08 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2757
£1 stores are too expensive for Wakefield, make it a 50p shop and the business should go alright.
Re: Poundworld
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by Willzay on Mon Oct 29, 2018 7:17 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7819
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£1 stores are too expensive for Wakefield, make it a 50p shop and the business should go alright.


Good one, how long did it take you to think of that one, troll?
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James
Re: Poundworld
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 7:19 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Mon Oct 29, 2018 7:19 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 4th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4758
If you're going to troll, up your game massively. That's some seriously weak sauce, I'm actually embarrassed for you. :oops:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alan Cargill, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, JINJER, Jo Jumbuck, Joe Banjo, jools, judge the jules, phe13, Redscat, reedy, sandcat20, Shifty Cat, Sir Kevin Sinfield, The Devil's Advocate, TheMightyTrin, Towns88, Trinity1315, try scorer, Upanunder, Willzay and 266 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,814,2502,00877,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)