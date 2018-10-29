Now we're almost in the off-season, I'm just wondering what tweaks could improve the game. Starter for ten, here are mine:
1. No water-carriers on the pitch unless after a try.
Scrums are now a protracted rest. Tired players make for open play. Let's keep the game relentless.
2. If a referee believes that a player affected by a penalty has exaggerated the effect, no penalty.
This is to cut out the play-acting, the accidental-tripping over a grounded player, the passing the ball to the player in the way, the flopping to the ground when brushed against when playing the ball. There should be an obligation on the attacking player to promote the game.
3. If a player is injured before a drop-out, the player must leave the pitch and must either be replaced or sit-out the defensive set.
4. Automatic penalty for contact with the head should only apply where contact is deliberate or dangerous.
5. Video refs to rule only on issues of factual black and white (grounding, touch), not matters of opinion or judgement (obstruction).
Fill your boots.
