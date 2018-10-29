WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matt Frawley

Matt Frawley
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 4:33 pm
Posted by Hangerman2 on Mon Oct 29, 2018 4:33 pm
Young australian half with some NRL experience. Watching his highlights he looks to have all the attributes you would want in a half, but apart from that, really struggling to find any comment about him whatsoever.. which is worrying. Going to have to trust Woolford on this one, as looks like noone in NRL was interested when he was realeased so he has reluctantly come to England to try his luck. Seems like a punt, and certainly not Woolford's first option which was definitely Hastings, but could come good over here as other Aussies who have come with no rep have done well in the past.

Definitely a replacement for Brough with his kicking game, which i welcome. Would love us to sign Sneyd as well as one poster speculated we could and i'd be very optomistic about the future, but if Brough is going to Wakefield as has been widely reported would be a big change in the halves and take some time to adjust.
Re: Matt Frawley
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 5:05 pm
Posted by Leon Ashton on Mon Oct 29, 2018 5:05 pm
Hangerman2 wrote:
He had 2 or 3 good games when he got a chance at Bulldogs in 2017 but then was poor - not sure if that was down to Des Haslers coaching! 2018 he started off as first choice at Bulldogs but was dropped and Bulldogs played a couple of young kids instead. Hard to judge him in 2018 as Bulldogs have become a basket case of a club. He looked to have all the required skills but maybe just confidence issues - he didn't actually shine in NSW cup and no other NRL club was interested in him. Although Woolford seemed to get Gaskell performing so it might work out for you.
Re: Matt Frawley
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 5:26 pm
Posted by Country Giant on Mon Oct 29, 2018 5:26 pm
Having watched the youtube highlights he looks decent (although so did Shannon Wakeman)!
Looks to have a good short kicking game which I feel we have been lacking for a while now.
Others saying he's nothing special and has been poor in games, this might be that the forwards were getting dominated - there are very few half backs that stand out when they are on the back foot.
Shame it seems that Danny is leaving, but I have confidence in Simon Woolford and hopefully he can get a good half back partnership going...

