Young australian half with some NRL experience. Watching his highlights he looks to have all the attributes you would want in a half, but apart from that, really struggling to find any comment about him whatsoever.. which is worrying. Going to have to trust Woolford on this one, as looks like noone in NRL was interested when he was realeased so he has reluctantly come to England to try his luck. Seems like a punt, and certainly not Woolford's first option which was definitely Hastings, but could come good over here as other Aussies who have come with no rep have done well in the past.
Definitely a replacement for Brough with his kicking game, which i welcome. Would love us to sign Sneyd as well as one poster speculated we could and i'd be very optomistic about the future, but if Brough is going to Wakefield as has been widely reported would be a big change in the halves and take some time to adjust.
