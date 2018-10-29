WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nathan Mason signed

Nathan Mason signed
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:15 pm
Posted by jbuzza on Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:15 pm
jbuzza User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Thoughts on the signing of Nathan Mason. Do we still need to add some more grunt ?
Re: Nathan Mason signed
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:22 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:22 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Good signing, and yes we do (and if the rumours are true, we are!)
Re: Nathan Mason signed
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:42 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:42 pm
northernbloke Free-scoring winger
Been screaming out last couple of seasons for some grunt up front, so looks like a good signing, and yep think we need another
Re: Nathan Mason signed
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:43 pm
Posted by Jossy B on Mon Oct 29, 2018 3:43 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Good signing :CLAP:

If the rumours are true and we're in talks with 2 other props, surely this means that Evans and/or Spencer will not be retained?

