Game - Song Titles 2018.2
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 2:26 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Oct 29, 2018 2:26 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Following the success in attracting a good number of posters to the last Song Titles game, we'll go with that again ...

Simple rules ...

The idea is to work through the alphabet with the first letter of each song title ...

The first player posts the name of a song beginning with the letter A (plus the artist)

The next player posts the name of a song beginning with the letter B (plus the artist) ... and so it rolls on ... after Z it's back to A.

No player can follow their own post, another player must make a post before you can play again ...

Try to avoid repeats if at all possible (harder with some letters I accept).
Re: Game - Song Titles 2018.2
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 2:31 pm
Posted by Wanderer on Mon Oct 29, 2018 2:31 pm
As The Years Go Passing By - Gary Moore

