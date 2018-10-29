WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hicks and Thaler came close.

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC Hicks and Thaler came close.

Post a reply
Hicks and Thaler came close.
Post Mon Oct 29, 2018 10:25 am
Posted by Stand-Offish on Mon Oct 29, 2018 10:25 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 17583
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
It was the first time for a while, in the first test vs NZ, that I thought our refs told it like it is and penalised accordingly ... well nearly!
I have a view, perhaps wrongly, that our refs bend over backwards for tourist teams in an effort to not appear biassed in our favour.
It is almost subconscious and they find it hard to counter it.

I have never seen an Aussie walk, but have seen at least 2 Brits walk.

Back to Saturday ... the Kiwis weren't dirty, but they were full of cheating/ gamesmanship ... and largely they got away with it, but Hicks did stand up to them somewhat.
But he was still soft!
That peno under the posts against Hill by Johnson was a case in point.
He dived and should have been told quite simply and calmly to 'get up'.

Head high shots, crawling all over players, shoves, slowing down tactics, it all went off largely unpunished.

Hicks didn't stand for their lip though ... that was something.

So though better, our refs have a long way to go ... just punish the buggers and never mind the bias accusations.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Inoffthepost and 38 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,814,0291,68577,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)