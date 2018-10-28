out of contract with the Eels and nothing sorted for next year...
if Price is happy with Brown Austin and Patton for half backs next season i'd stick a bid in for Hayne as an option for a decent centre.
Not what he once was by a long shot but would give us a bit of box office and quality in the backs....
and can cover positions 1 to 6 if needed.
I'm sure he'd rather come here than drift out of sport via french rugby union
if Price is happy with Brown Austin and Patton for half backs next season i'd stick a bid in for Hayne as an option for a decent centre.
Not what he once was by a long shot but would give us a bit of box office and quality in the backs....
and can cover positions 1 to 6 if needed.
I'm sure he'd rather come here than drift out of sport via french rugby union