Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 9:58 pm
Posted by the flying biscuit on Sun Oct 28, 2018 9:58 pm
out of contract with the Eels and nothing sorted for next year...

if Price is happy with Brown Austin and Patton for half backs next season i'd stick a bid in for Hayne as an option for a decent centre.

Not what he once was by a long shot but would give us a bit of box office and quality in the backs....
and can cover positions 1 to 6 if needed.


I'm sure he'd rather come here than drift out of sport via french rugby union
