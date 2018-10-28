Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am Posts: 362
Insulting to people from the North or what? RFL need to change the BBC's outdated attitude to portraying our game and supporters.
MorePlaymakersNeeded wrote:
Insulting to people from the North or what? RFL need to change the BBC's outdated attitude to portraying our game and supporters.
Agreed, this wont help attract new (or any fans), although, it was probably intended as light hearted "banter"
.
MorePlaymakersNeeded wrote:
Insulting to people from the North or what? RFL need to change the BBC's outdated attitude to portraying our game and supporters.
Why? It was a bit of fun. It made me smile, it made me laugh. Its how i talk and I wasnt the least bit offended.
Some of the replies it got on Twitter I think people should seriously lighten up and worry about the more serious things we face in life.
Sadly we live in different times banter is no more. I'd love to see what the Beeb come up with should the New Zealanders play Jamaica RL
RickK wrote:
Sadly we live in different times banter is no more. I'd love to see what the Beeb come up with should the New Zealanders play Jamaica RL
Jamaican dialect (Patois) and their use of colloquialisms i suspect will also be different to the Kiwis.
Comments have been awash with plebs trying to create a race issue out of this. Idiots.
