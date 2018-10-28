No, some half backs become hookers and vice versa. Some full backs become wingers or centres and vice versa. Some half backs become loose forwards.
Some examples:
Greg Inglis, centre to full back
Michael Monaghan, scrum half to hooker
Darius Boyd, winger to full back
Stafan Ratchford, centre to stand off to full back
Sean O’Loughlin, loose to stand off to centre to loose
There are probably dozens of examples.
The main thing being that sometimes it’s just that there’s an injury in a team that means you play your most closely matched player or a player where he has a good replacement with strength in depth in the position that has nobody in depth.
There are players who are purely a full back, scrum half or hooker; the best examples are the big three Melbourne/Queensland/Australia players Slater, Cronk and Smith.
But a lot of good rugby league players can play across many positions.
Even in football City’s goalkeeper, Ederson, used to be a left back... Chris Sutton was a centre half and then was a centre forward... they are bigger changes in skill set than any change in a rugby league or rugby union position.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, Paul Youane, Psychedelic Casual, Vikingsufferer, Wire Weaver and 179 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,813,719
|1,687
|77,275
|4,559
|SET
|
|Sun 4th Nov 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 11th Nov 15:15
|NZ
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)