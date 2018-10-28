WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half backs

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Half backs

Post a reply
Half backs
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 12:01 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Sun Oct 28, 2018 12:01 pm
Captain Hook Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 1383
Location: Sunny Southport
So with the selection of Tomkins as scrumhalf, the question is does a scrumhalf need any specialist skills or are scrum half , stand off and fullbacks totally interchangeable?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Half backs
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 12:24 pm
Posted by Psychedelic Casual on Sun Oct 28, 2018 12:24 pm
Psychedelic Casual Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 20
Rep Position: 15th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1255
Location: Manchester
No, some half backs become hookers and vice versa. Some full backs become wingers or centres and vice versa. Some half backs become loose forwards.

Some examples:
Greg Inglis, centre to full back
Michael Monaghan, scrum half to hooker
Darius Boyd, winger to full back
Stafan Ratchford, centre to stand off to full back
Sean O’Loughlin, loose to stand off to centre to loose

There are probably dozens of examples.

The main thing being that sometimes it’s just that there’s an injury in a team that means you play your most closely matched player or a player where he has a good replacement with strength in depth in the position that has nobody in depth.

There are players who are purely a full back, scrum half or hooker; the best examples are the big three Melbourne/Queensland/Australia players Slater, Cronk and Smith.

But a lot of good rugby league players can play across many positions.

Even in football City’s goalkeeper, Ederson, used to be a left back... Chris Sutton was a centre half and then was a centre forward... they are bigger changes in skill set than any change in a rugby league or rugby union position.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, getdownmonkeyman, Irish Wire, Paul Youane, Psychedelic Casual, Vikingsufferer, Wire Weaver and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,813,7191,68777,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)