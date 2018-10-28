WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Narratives in disappointment

Narratives in disappointment
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 10:14 am
Posted by Mild Rover on Sun Oct 28, 2018 10:14 am
Obviously most seasons donâ€™t meet most fansâ€™ highest expectations, and RL fans are not renowned for easy and effusive expressions of joy.

However, there does seem to be more despondency around SL than normal.

From east to west (roughly)...

Hull KR - we should be happy, after promotion and survival but it has been exhausting
Hull FC - on a come down after challenge cup victories, and a dreadful end to the season
Cas - lingering sense of an opportunity missed?
Leeds - Shizzle 8s 2 of the last 3 years. Won it the other year, but thatâ€™s hardly novel now
Hudds - picked up later on in the campaign, clawing their way to dull safety
Warrington - bridesmaids twice and the long wait for another championship rolls on
Wigan - won Grand Final but many fans unhappy with style of play
Saints - didnâ€™t win Grand Final
Widnes - I suppose their misery is balanced by the excitement and anticipation gripping London fans for their own fight against relegation.

The only positive story seemed to be for Catalans fans and, to a lesser degree maybe Wakefieldâ€™s.

Am I reading it wrong? Or was 2018 an especially joyless season? Any ideas why? The 8s format? The mess at the ptb? Wider issues?

Can we expect more from 2019? What are you looking forward to?
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Narratives in disappointment
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 11:01 am
Posted by Upanunder on Sun Oct 28, 2018 11:01 am
Forums like this are a moanathon, I dunno what anyone "actually" thinks, the place is full of trolls, agendas and attention seekers.
Hardly a reliable source for a general consensus.

I think if you could cut through the BS, and it did seem a particularly joyless season for most, I'd wager that except for the obvious losers most would be down on the state of the game in general rather than the performance of their own club.

course, there'll always be exceptions...:)

