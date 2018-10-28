Obviously most seasons donâ€™t meet most fansâ€™ highest expectations, and RL fans are not renowned for easy and effusive expressions of joy.
However, there does seem to be more despondency around SL than normal.
From east to west (roughly)...
Hull KR - we should be happy, after promotion and survival but it has been exhausting
Hull FC - on a come down after challenge cup victories, and a dreadful end to the season
Cas - lingering sense of an opportunity missed?
Leeds - Shizzle 8s 2 of the last 3 years. Won it the other year, but thatâ€™s hardly novel now
Hudds - picked up later on in the campaign, clawing their way to dull safety
Warrington - bridesmaids twice and the long wait for another championship rolls on
Wigan - won Grand Final but many fans unhappy with style of play
Saints - didnâ€™t win Grand Final
Widnes - I suppose their misery is balanced by the excitement and anticipation gripping London fans for their own fight against relegation.
The only positive story seemed to be for Catalans fans and, to a lesser degree maybe Wakefieldâ€™s.
Am I reading it wrong? Or was 2018 an especially joyless season? Any ideas why? The 8s format? The mess at the ptb? Wider issues?
Can we expect more from 2019? What are you looking forward to?
