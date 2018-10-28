WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh and Hull

Leigh and Hull
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:25 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:25 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Bronze RLFANS Member
5000 at Leigh with dirt cheap tickets for England v France.

17000 at Hull for a test against New Zealand.

Both of these crowds are terrible. Neither Leigh or Hull should host an international again.
Re: Leigh and Hull
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:29 am
Posted by Durham Giant on Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:29 am
Durham Giant
100% League Network
100% League Network
I doubt the Hull one would have be bettered anywhere in the UK.

The problem is not with the fans it is with the game, the running of it, the Cubs ad the RFL.
Re: Leigh and Hull
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:37 am
Posted by Mild mannered Janitor on Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:37 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
5000 at Leigh with dirt cheap tickets for England v France.

17000 at Hull for a test against New Zealand.

Both of these crowds are terrible. Neither Leigh or Hull should host an international again.


17k is about the combined core fan base of the Hull Clubs. As a matter of interest, where about a we’re you sat in the ground? The marketing drive on this game and series has been woeful. It’s only three years ago that the same venue got over 23.5k. Also, the pricing was unreasonable. £55 for a ticket close to the half way line.
Re: Leigh and Hull
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:51 am
Posted by BiltonRobin on Sun Oct 28, 2018 8:51 am
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Some 24 hours before the game I got an email offering discounted tickets in the near empty corners of the ground.
In hindsight the RFL should have been offering these much sooner.
Someone in the marketing department should be a little worried about going into work on Monday morning.
Re: Leigh and Hull
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 9:08 am
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sun Oct 28, 2018 9:08 am
MorePlaymakersNeeded
Strong-running second rower
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
5000 at Leigh with dirt cheap tickets for England v France.

17000 at Hull for a test against New Zealand.

Both of these crowds are terrible. Neither Leigh or Hull should host an international again.

17k is hardly a disaster given the decline in crowds in SL over the last couple of years. Before we start blaming the clubs, was there any incentive (such as a percentage of the gate receipts) for them to sell the tickets?

I have a suspicion that this time, next week, you'll be blaming LFC for their poor effort.
Re: Leigh and Hull
Post Sun Oct 28, 2018 9:19 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sun Oct 28, 2018 9:19 am
wrencat1873
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
5000 at Leigh with dirt cheap tickets for England v France.

17000 at Hull for a test against New Zealand.

Both of these crowds are terrible. Neither Leigh or Hull should host an international again.


And as usual, you are talking nonsense, although the attendances were mickey poor
Although Leigh is not renowned for hosting internationals, I've been to plenty at Hull (including yesterday) and unless i'm mistaken, it's not the host club that is responsible for ticket sales or any pre match entertainment.
What is desperately needed is some advertising/promotion for the matches. :IDEA:
