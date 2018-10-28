Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
5000 at Leigh with dirt cheap tickets for England v France.
17000 at Hull for a test against New Zealand.
Both of these crowds are terrible. Neither Leigh or Hull should host an international again.
And as usual, you are talking nonsense, although the attendances were mickey poor
Although Leigh is not renowned for hosting internationals, I've been to plenty at Hull (including yesterday) and unless i'm mistaken, it's not the host club that is responsible for ticket sales or any pre match entertainment.
What is desperately needed is some advertising/promotion for the matches.
