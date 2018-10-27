WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lomax

Lomax
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 8:50 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sat Oct 27, 2018 8:50 pm
Does anybody else think this guy is over rated as hell? Hes slow and cumbersome and offers nothing.
Re: Lomax
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:01 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:01 pm
The_Enforcer wrote:
Does anybody else think this guy is over rated as hell? Hes slow and cumbersome and offers nothing.


He's solid - I think that's the best thing you can say about him.

He does always look like he's running through treacle.
Re: Lomax
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:06 pm
Posted by Mash Butty on Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:06 pm
what is he now 28? and saints fans have been waiting how long for him to come good?
Re: Lomax
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:18 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:18 pm
Saints version of Sam Tomkins without the huge ego.

