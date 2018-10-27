WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Atmosphere

Atmosphere
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 1:51 pm
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Sat Oct 27, 2018 1:51 pm
Iâ€™ve been at a few games at Odsal with hardly any atmosphere but this England crowd is taking the p.

Also turn Thalerâ€™s mike off.
Re: Atmosphere
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 2:27 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Sat Oct 27, 2018 2:27 pm
Sounds like a library

I dunno if its something to do with the way the BBC have their microphones set up? Always seems quieter on the Beeb than it does on Sky

