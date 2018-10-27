WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PNG v England Knights result

Board index Super League Hull KR PNG v England Knights result

Post a reply
PNG v England Knights result
Post Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:19 am
Posted by Aldy on Sat Oct 27, 2018 9:19 am
Aldy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jan 08, 2009 2:03 pm
Posts: 502
PNG 12 â€“ England Knights 16
No mention on RFL website or BBC what an utter disgrace

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: rebelrobin and 59 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,813,3941,48577,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)