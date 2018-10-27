WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shaun Johnson to be realised by the Warriors?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Shaun Johnson to be realised by the Warriors?

Post a reply
Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Sat Oct 27, 2018 7:28 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1405
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport ... a2a3590c1b
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 27, 2018 8:09 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2744
Realised?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, AndyD1970, Bull Mania, caslad75, ducknumber1, endoman, fcimp, Halifax1989, HOOF HEARTED, jakeyg95, Levrier, SamoanTiger, Terry Griffiths, Trainman, WIZEB, yorksguy1865 and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,813,3681,70477,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)