Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 4:00 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Fri Oct 26, 2018 4:00 pm
get to see jerry back in action!

going to be a tough one for England this, NZ look to be getting back to their best under maguire, good warm up win against Australia the other week too while we just had a easy win over France.

think new zealand will get off to a win here
