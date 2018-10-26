Anyone got any idea how this game is going off scratch with the bookies? NZ look far superior on paper.
England
Lomax
McGillvary
Gildart
Connor
Makinson
Tomkins
Williams
Graham
Hodgson
G Burgess
Whitehead
Bateman
O'Loughlin
Hill
Clark
Thompson
T Burgess
New Zealand
Watene-Zelezniak
Maumalo
Marsters
Manu
Rapana
Johnson
Nikorima
J Bromwich
Smith
Waerea-Hargreaves
Proctor
Liu
Fisher-Harris
K Bromwich
Ah Mau
Taupau
Blair
