England v New Zealand 1st Test
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 2:16 pm
Posted by TheUnassumingBadger on Fri Oct 26, 2018 2:16 pm
Anyone got any idea how this game is going off scratch with the bookies? NZ look far superior on paper.

England
Lomax
McGillvary
Gildart
Connor
Makinson
Tomkins
Williams
Graham
Hodgson
G Burgess
Whitehead
Bateman
O'Loughlin

Hill
Clark
Thompson
T Burgess

New Zealand
Watene-Zelezniak
Maumalo
Marsters
Manu
Rapana
Johnson
Nikorima
J Bromwich
Smith
Waerea-Hargreaves
Proctor
Liu
Fisher-Harris

K Bromwich
Ah Mau
Taupau
Blair

