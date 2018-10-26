WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Great news

Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 2:05 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Fri Oct 26, 2018 2:05 pm
James Cunningham has signed up for 2019. Let us hope he gets over his injury.
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 2:18 pm
Posted by nadera78 on Fri Oct 26, 2018 2:18 pm
Brilliant news! Hopefully he'll get back in at 9 - his best position - and he can lead the team around the field. Been worried about this one!

