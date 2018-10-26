WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oli Debut, Sam at 7

Oli Debut, Sam at 7
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 12:49 pm
Tricky Dicky on Fri Oct 26, 2018 12:49 pm
Gilly will make his Eng debut at centre, Sam will play with George in the halves.

Congrats Ollie.
Re: Oli Debut, Sam at 7
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 1:30 pm
apollosghost on Fri Oct 26, 2018 1:30 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/ ... ake-connor

Would have been nice to see Tom Johnstone but you can't really complain about the wingers chosen.
Re: Oli Debut, Sam at 7
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 1:54 pm
Last Son of Wigan on Fri Oct 26, 2018 1:54 pm
apollosghost wrote:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/oct/26/england-new-zealand-first-test-sam-tomkins-jake-connor

Would have been nice to see Tom Johnstone but you can't really complain about the wingers chosen.


I honestly think Johnstone is naturally far more talented than Makinson. Tommy for me is in the category of: strong SL player, not an international, similar to Lomax. Johnstone, like Manfredi have more potential, can be all round star wingers.

