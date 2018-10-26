apollosghost wrote:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/oct/26/england-new-zealand-first-test-sam-tomkins-jake-connor
Would have been nice to see Tom Johnstone but you can't really complain about the wingers chosen.
I honestly think Johnstone is naturally far more talented than Makinson. Tommy for me is in the category of: strong SL player, not an international, similar to Lomax. Johnstone, like Manfredi have more potential, can be all round star wingers.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: CyberPieMan, endoman, exiled Warrior, hengirl, Jukesays, Last Son of Wigan, mean_machine, Tricky Dicky, tyr and 151 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,813,209
|1,666
|77,275
|4,559
|SET
|
|TOMORROW 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 4th Nov 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 11th Nov 15:15
|NZ
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)