Fans venting understandable anger and frustration is unlikely to alter the speed of the challenge that the Club currently faces. The Club's hands are probably tied by the process, rendering the issue of update bulletins extremely difficult if they are to contain any meaningful information. Such bulletins in themselves could potentially delay the process and increase the cost to resolve the outstanding financial issues.
DB has made some very poor decisions both on and off the field. The fortune that has been wasted over the past 3 years should have been used to deliver a financially stable club, operating within a solid business plan and with much greater emphasis on cold commercial decision making, rather than emotion.
Judgements are easily made with the benefit of hindsight but the mistakes appear to have gone far beyond.
The fact is, we are where we are, the clocks cannot be turned back. There is a financial mess that needs to be sorted out regarding player contracts and other issues going back several years. This mess cannot be unravelled overnight - these legal processes and negotiations eat time. The irony is that the sooner the club announces a move regarding the future, the greater the cost could be to resolve the historical issues.
The challenge is that the longer this saga runs, the more likely the club will have to be wound up - to start again at the bottom. Irrespective of the player budget ultimately assigned for next season, it is already very hard to imagine a scenario where we can be competitive in the Championship in 2019. The players available to recruit a brand new part-time squad of any real quality are very limited and rapidly diminishing by the week. To remain in the Championship is very likely to condemn us to a humiliating 2019 season as everyone's Whipping Boys, with ever declining attendances and other income streams.
In my view, if we are allowed, it is time to wrap things up and start again at the bottom of League One, giving us a fighting chance of a lasting recovery. This suggestion may however be scuppered by the RFL who may prefer to prolong the agony by forcing us into another season in the Championship with a points deduction (just like Bradford). Remaining in the Championship will at best extend our chances of any kind of recovery, by at least one year and probably longer.
