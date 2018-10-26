WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andrew Fifita

Andrew Fifita
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 8:48 am
Posted by Wakefield No 1 on Fri Oct 26, 2018 8:48 am
Apparently Cronulla are trying to offload him, we just need a â€˜wally Lewis â€˜ type sponsor and he would come...imagine our pack then...
Well we can all dream canâ€™t we?? :)
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Andrew Fifita
Post Fri Oct 26, 2018 9:19 am
Posted by ricardo07 on Fri Oct 26, 2018 9:19 am
If only the Wakefield business community could chip in this would be massive.

