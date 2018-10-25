WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Most Influential Warrington Signing

Most Influential Warrington Signing
Post Thu Oct 25, 2018 3:51 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Thu Oct 25, 2018 3:51 pm
Apologies if this has been done to death previously, but there was a post regarding Danny Walker being thought of as a pivotal signing in ten years time, that started me cogs going.
I cam up with three.

Alex Murphy - Brought the good times to Wilderspool during the Seventies.
Darren Burns - Played a blinder and by being first to the ball and booting in into the Fletch saved us from relegation.
Adrian Morley - First statement signing in the HJS era, and gave us some credibility that we could challenge for honours once more.

Anymore for anymore as Ronnie Lane once said?

