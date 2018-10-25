Apologies if this has been done to death previously, but there was a post regarding Danny Walker being thought of as a pivotal signing in ten years time, that started me cogs going.
I cam up with three.
Alex Murphy - Brought the good times to Wilderspool during the Seventies.
Darren Burns - Played a blinder and by being first to the ball and booting in into the Fletch saved us from relegation.
Adrian Morley - First statement signing in the HJS era, and gave us some credibility that we could challenge for honours once more.
Anymore for anymore as Ronnie Lane once said?
