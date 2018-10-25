WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hall Of Fame 2018 class

Hall Of Fame 2018 class
Post Thu Oct 25, 2018 1:45 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Thu Oct 25, 2018 1:45 pm
Andy Gregory
Derek(rocky) Turner
Jonny Whitely
to be confirmed at golden boot dinner. but its these 3.

Don't no too much about the latter well before my time, but know them by reputation.
But pleased for Greg, best scrum half in my lifetime. still not successfully replaced him and Schoey as 6 & 7 for national side.
Post Thu Oct 25, 2018 2:19 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Oct 25, 2018 2:19 pm
No arguments from me over those three.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

