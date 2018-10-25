WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 25, 2018 8:45 am
Posted by hooligan27 on Thu Oct 25, 2018 8:45 am
hooligan27 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 564
as been asked to take a paycut or look for another club.

I would sign him straight up. He was the difference in the two teams when we met at POR
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 25, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by faxcar on Thu Oct 25, 2018 9:06 am
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2910
hooligan27 wrote:
as been asked to take a paycut or look for another club.

I would sign him straight up. He was the difference in the two teams when we met at POR

If you believe the rumour mill and with RM saying he wanted another pivot he was one who Fax had allegedly spoken to, (along with Sammut and Craven etc.)

No doubt he would have a real positive influence on the pitch but not sure if the bigger bucks needed to sign him would have the same effect with the rest of the team, if that was no problem I’d snap him up.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 25, 2018 9:18 am
Posted by chazzerboy on Thu Oct 25, 2018 9:18 am
chazzerboy Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 252
Ridyard is a class act and would transform our attack. Would be a no brainer for me signing him. Just one stumbling block could be his wage demands.

