The 19 v NZ on Saturday
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 7:22 pm
Posted by Trainman on Wed Oct 24, 2018 7:22 pm
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/ ... aland-test

John Bateman, George Burgess, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Jake Connor, Oliver Gildart, James Graham, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jermaine McGillvary, Richie Myler, Sean O'Loughlin, Mark Percival, Luke Thompson, Sam Tomkins, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams.

So what’s the team from that. Looks as though Bateman will be SR.
Re: The 19 v NZ on Saturday
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 7:42 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Wed Oct 24, 2018 7:42 pm
Ruune Rebellion Stevo's Armpit
Where is Tom Johnstone?

