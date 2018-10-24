WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Crooks Officially Gone

Ben Crooks Officially Gone
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 6:54 pm
Posted by Alan on Wed Oct 24, 2018 6:54 pm
Hardly a surprise, but Ben Crooks has now joined HKR. He, like Craig Hall, was only on loan to them until the end of last season.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/45971850

In case the club doesn't issue anything ( :wink: ) - thanks for your efforts in the cherry & white, Ben, and good luck with your future career, a bit nearer home.
Re: Ben Crooks Officially Gone
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 7:22 pm
Posted by Bent&Bongser on Wed Oct 24, 2018 7:22 pm
Ditto that, Alan - though in the early part of the season, Ben may have got a repetitive strain injury by standing akimbo even more than usual.

His dad was a good 'un and Bongser wishes that Ben had inherited that man's boot - we might have made top four. Though we'll never know now.

Bring back Fuifui :wink:

