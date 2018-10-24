Hardly a surprise, but Ben Crooks has now joined HKR. He, like Craig Hall, was only on loan to them until the end of last season.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/45971850
In case the club doesn't issue anything ( ) - thanks for your efforts in the cherry & white, Ben, and good luck with your future career, a bit nearer home.
