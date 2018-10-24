WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England drop Stefan Ratchford For Ratboy

England drop Stefan Ratchford For Ratboy
Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:55 pm
Builth Wells Wire
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/ ... aland-test

And I thought Ratboy got a 1 match ban.
NickyKiss on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:06 pm
Served it via the France game. I also wouldn’t be too sure on Tomkins being the one to replace Ratchford. Wayne Bennett has already said Lomax is at full back.

I may be bias but I do feel Tomkins is our best halfback option. Even though he’s not playing with the 6 or 7 shirt on his back at Wigan, he’s controlled games brilliantly well for us this year.
MorePlaymakersNeeded on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:07 pm
Probably served during the pointless England V France fixture.
MorePlaymakersNeeded on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:10 pm
[quote="NickyKiss"][color=#FF0000]Served it via the France game[/color]. I also wouldn’t be too sure on Tomkins being the one to replace Ratchford. Wayne Bennett has already said Lomax is at full back.

I may be bias but I do feel Tomkins is our best halfback option. Even though he’s not playing with the 6 or 7 shirt on his back at Wigan, he’s controlled games brilliantly well for us this year.[/quote]



Beat me to it!
Tomkins is better halfback than fullback for me. He wouldn't need to lead with the knees so often, either, but I maybe biased also. :D

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Instalamus, langer the king, matt6169, MorePlaymakersNeeded, Moving Forward, Never a try, NickyKiss, rubber duckie, scottty, The Speculator, Wrath and 177 guests

