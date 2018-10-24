[quote="NickyKiss"][color=#FF0000]Served it via the France game
[/color]. I also wouldn’t be too sure on Tomkins being the one to replace Ratchford. Wayne Bennett has already said Lomax is at full back.
I may be bias but I do feel Tomkins is our best halfback option. Even though he’s not playing with the 6 or 7 shirt on his back at Wigan, he’s controlled games brilliantly well for us this year.[/quote]Beat me to it!
Tomkins is better halfback than fullback for me. He wouldn't need to lead with the knees so often, either, but I maybe biased also.
