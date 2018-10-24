WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England team

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity England team

Post a reply
England team
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:44 pm
Posted by leedscat on Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:44 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 675
No johnstone or lynne to face kiwis.fair on lynne never expected him to be but how does a centre who wasnt in the original squad get selected ahead of him
With regards johnstone find it a joke by far best winger we have ans to gwt droppwd after a man of match and hattick .to add to this myler gets in who was in middle 8s.its about how big the club

Think a big part of me will be cheering kiwis on this weekend
Re: England team
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by thebeagle on Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:54 pm
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 417
We only really had a fair share of internationals when we in the 60s were a ‘ big club’.
Even Topliss was frequently overlooked by the selectors in favour of stand offs
he regularly outplayed.
Re: England team
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:56 pm
Posted by PopTart on Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:56 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 33
Rep Position: 6th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 10707
Location: wakefield
Always cheer for England. No matter what.

Gildart was always in the squad they just didn't pick the grand final players.
Johnstone lost out to Makinson who has had a pretty good season himself.

Tom will get his chance.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: England team
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:18 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:18 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 5th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 10228
PopTart wrote:
Always cheer for England. No matter what.

Gildart was always in the squad they just didn't pick the grand final players.
Johnstone lost out to Makinson who has had a pretty good season himself.

Tom will get his chance.


Exactly this plus, Johnstone's debut keeps plenty of pressure on Makinson and should he have a poor game or pick up a knock, Johnstone will be in. Same goes for Lyne.
Re: England team
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:27 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:27 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 5th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 10228
Full squad for first test:


England 19-man squad:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)
George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)
Jake Connor (Hull FC)
Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors)
James Graham (St George Illawarra)
Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)
Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders)
Jonny Lomax (St Helens)
Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)
Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)
Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)
Mark Percival (St Helens)
Luke Thompson (St Helens)
Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors)
Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)
George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

We will be on top in the forwards, just but, the kiwis still have some real class in the backs and this could be really close.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BarnsleyGull, charlie, exiledcat, FSW, Giants54321, homme vaste, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, leedscat, little wayne69, Mick Amos 9 WTW, nanker, Outwood Trinity, phe13, PopTart, rlbet, RWB, The Avenger, thebeagle, Trin3195, TrinTrin, wakefieldwall, wrencat1873, WRENNYAL and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,812,4931,98277,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)