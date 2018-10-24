Derek `Rocky` Turner to be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame next month, do we have anyone on here that was lucky enough to see him play? The people I speak to that have certainly seem to hold him as one of the greats.
Joins Neil Fox, Jonathan Parkin and Albert Aaron Rosenfeld as other Players that have pulled on the famous Wakefield Trinity shirt in the RL Hall of fame.
