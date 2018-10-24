WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rocky

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Rocky

Post a reply
Rocky
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:02 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:02 pm
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 77,275
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 830
Location: Tomorrowland
Derek `Rocky` Turner to be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame next month, do we have anyone on here that was lucky enough to see him play? The people I speak to that have certainly seem to hold him as one of the greats.

Joins Neil Fox, Jonathan Parkin and Albert Aaron Rosenfeld as other Players that have pulled on the famous Wakefield Trinity shirt in the RL Hall of fame.
Re: Rocky
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:47 pm
Posted by thebeagle on Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:47 pm
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 417
Yes , I started watching Trinity in 1956 ish.
Signing him from Oldham really set the ball rolling as we began building the all conquering 60s team.
I was only a lad , but remember my Dad and uncles, all RL connoisseurs (from Sharlston) talking about his ‘hardness’ and never say die leadership attributes.
They all reckoned he had edge on Vince Karalius.
Re: Rocky
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:52 pm
Posted by PopTart on Wed Oct 24, 2018 3:52 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 33
Rep Position: 6th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 10707
Location: wakefield
I've only seen him in vintage GB videos but he could play and was hard as they come.
Obviously he was coach here in the 80s so well known from that side and if you moved house in Stanley you might have used his company.

But most of all he is immortalised in This Sporting Life. Makes me blink every time he hits Richard Harris in close up.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BarnsleyGull, charlie, exiledcat, FSW, Giants54321, homme vaste, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, leedscat, little wayne69, Mick Amos 9 WTW, nanker, Outwood Trinity, phe13, PopTart, rlbet, RWB, The Avenger, thebeagle, Trin3195, TrinTrin, wakefieldwall, wrencat1873, WRENNYAL and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,812,4931,98277,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)