Indeed, can't imagine Jacob Miller missing out on selection if he plays like he has been doing. So it will be between Rocky & Ben for the no. 6 ? Reynolds also played full back for us when Matutia & Craig Hall left, and Jack Owens was injured. It's been a rather good week for him, got married at the weekend, and now signed for Trinity !
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bren2k, brettoncat, Bull Mania, charlie, Country Giant, djcool, got there, huddiepuddies, Joe Banjo, Kennedy, Little Leons Dad, Manuel, MC_Wildcat, nanker, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RWB, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, thepimp007, Trin3195, wakefieldwall, WRENNYAL and 250 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,812,330
|1,806
|77,275
|4,559
|SET
|
|Sat 27th Oct 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 4th Nov 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 11th Nov 15:15
|NZ
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)