Reynolds

Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:32 am
Posted by thebeagle on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:32 am
thebeagle
Signed.Two year deal.
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:38 am
Posted by Shifty Cat on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:38 am
Shifty Cat
Good news, potentially a cracking halfback. :CLAP:

Hopefully puts the Brough rumor to bed.
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:39 am
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:39 am
Great news. As posted hope Brough rumour is incorrect.
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:42 am
Posted by PopTart on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:42 am
PopTart
I like that.
Really balances the team well.
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:44 am
Posted by JINJER on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:44 am
JINJER
Brough/Miller partnership with Reynolds as back up? Hampshire at full back with Jowett as back up? I don't know why I'm posting this because I just can't see it happening. :)
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:45 am
Posted by Outwood Trinity on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:45 am
Outwood Trinity
Good signing that.

Welcome on board Ben
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 10:27 am
Posted by Kennedy on Wed Oct 24, 2018 10:27 am
Kennedy
Cracking signing for you guys, not the finished article yet, but playing more SL games will help him.
Great goal kicker also....who was your regular one last season ?
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 10:30 am
Posted by Shifty Cat on Wed Oct 24, 2018 10:30 am
Shifty Cat
Kennedy wrote:
Cracking signing for you guys, not the finished article yet, but playing more SL games will help him.
Great goal kicker also....who was your regular one last season ?

Hampshire when Finn went, had a crazy success rate of about 90% as well. I've seen Ben kick and your right he's also a good goal kicker, so a bonus to have another one on board.
Re: Reynolds
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 10:37 am
Posted by Kennedy on Wed Oct 24, 2018 10:37 am
Kennedy
Indeed, can't imagine Jacob Miller missing out on selection if he plays like he has been doing. So it will be between Rocky & Ben for the no. 6 ? Reynolds also played full back for us when Matutia & Craig Hall left, and Jack Owens was injured. It's been a rather good week for him, got married at the weekend, and now signed for Trinity !

