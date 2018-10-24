WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New coach or new chairman?

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com New coach or new chairman?

Post a reply
New coach or new chairman?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 8:16 am
Posted by Cruncher on Wed Oct 24, 2018 8:16 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 19th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13955
Having contrived to make Leeds into outsiders re. the new SL era, Gary Hetherington now appears to have allowed new coach David Furner a get-out clause in which he will leave straight away should he get a better offer. And lo and behold, before a ball's even been kicked in anger ...

https://wwos.nine.com.au/nrl/david-fune ... aef88ed638

According to a thread on VT, GH is the chairman who runs rings around all the others!!!!
Re: New coach or new chairman?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 8:49 am
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Wed Oct 24, 2018 8:49 am
JIMMY MAGNETS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2003 9:13 pm
Posts: 2330
Location: SAT IN A PILE OF MAGNETS
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2018

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 & 2018

WOMEN’S GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2018

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: New coach or new chairman?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 8:54 am
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Wed Oct 24, 2018 8:54 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1850
Makes you wonder if this is why Agar was appointed this week. Really poor substitute if he gets the job.
Re: New coach or new chairman?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:02 am
Posted by Cruncher on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:02 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 19th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13955
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Makes you wonder if this is why Agar was appointed this week. Really poor substitute if he gets the job.


That would add salt to the wound in the big way.
Re: New coach or new chairman?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:36 am
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Wed Oct 24, 2018 9:36 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1850
Cruncher wrote:
That would add salt to the wound in the big way.


It would indeed. Turned down by Lockers and Agar appointed in the same week would not be good if you’re a Leeds fan. That said, it would make a lot of other fans chuckle. :D

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, endoman, J L Hooker, JIMMY MAGNETS, ksm1701, Pie Eyed and 155 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,812,2781,79077,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)