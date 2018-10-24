WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - IN 2019 | Dom Crosby - Three Year Deal

IN 2019 | Dom Crosby - Three Year Deal
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:30 am
Posted by Frosties. on Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:30 am
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8487
Good piece of business really

https://www.therhinos.co.uk/2018/10/24/ ... to-rhinos/
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:39 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35989
Well as a warrington fan, I'll be watching from a distance to see how many games he plays.

Plus there was zero love lost at the club with the way he engineered his move to Leeds this year.
Posted by Sal Paradise on Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:45 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 16366
Location: On the road
If he can return to the form he had when he was at Wigan then he will be a solid signing
If he can return to the form he had when he was at Wigan then he will be a solid signing
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:47 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 8207
Location: NOT in "Crying Corner" on the SWMC Coach
Just about to say the very same.
Posted by Trebor1 on Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:58 am
Trebor1
Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 159
Sal Paradise wrote:
If he can return to the form he had when he was at Wigan then he will be a solid signing


Agreed. I think it's a good move by the club
Posted by D4mo78 on Wed Oct 24, 2018 6:12 am
D4mo78
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 405
3 years seems generous to me, especially given we don't know if he can return to his previous form. Hopefully it's heavily weighted towards incentives

