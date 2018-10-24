WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Furner New Souths Head Coach?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Furner New Souths Head Coach?

Post a reply
Furner New Souths Head Coach?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:14 am
Posted by Bang on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:14 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 9085
Location: LDZ
The Mole reporting he's set to become new South Sydney coach.

https://wwos.nine.com.au/nrl/david-fune ... aef88ed638

Christ.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Furner New Souths Head Coach?
Post Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:25 am
Posted by Biff Tannen on Wed Oct 24, 2018 4:25 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,275
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 6065
Location: Hill Valley
First of all, get out clause? WTF is that all about? Then, the article says it depends on Bennett finishing with the Broncos, well he is over here at the minute coaching us its highly unlikely he will not just see out his last year there imo.if he doesn't, and leaves then the article is still taking a wild stab in the dark that seibold is the replacement and that Souths indeed would have Furner as first choice.seems to be a lot of water to go under the bridge there for this to be 'imminent'. Either way, Hetherington needs to be on the blower to Furner ASAP, last thing this club needs is throwing in to more coaching turmoil over the next 6 weeks.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Gotcha, REDWHITEANDBLUE and 103 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,812,18268977,2754,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)