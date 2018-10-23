I am the author of six novels (One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn, Two Seasons and Three Good Years) and all with a strong rugby league content.
The latest is set during the 2006, 7 and 8 seasons against a background of Work, Family, Saving the NHS and Rugby League and among the 25 chapters titles are:
The Jehovah's Widnes
Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury
"I follow Marlborough League"
Them bloody stupid pliers
Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs
Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay
The Church of the Everyday Saints
He's in St Helens Hospital
CID are now involved.
On Friday November 9th I will be in Waterstones signing copies of Three Good Years from 11 onwards.
For those who only buy online now, visit the web site of the publisher London League Publications for more details. Visit http://www.llpshop.co.uk. Click on Books and then on Fiction.
