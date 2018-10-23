with only 2 wins from a 26 game season, it's not hard to understand this... I cannot see why West Wales are not following this and looking to return in 2020/21.
Yep, those two teams don't belong in League 1 unfortunately, and I don't think they're really learning anything from getting hammered every week that they don't play each other.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
West Wales have appointed Kim Williams as their new head coach for 2019. He was the former high performance manager of Melbourne Storm and has won the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters. Very good appointment for the Raiders. Hopefully they can make a better go of it next season.
I hope so but seriously doubt it, even the gulf in class between them and Skolars/Coventry is massive. Why not put them in a league they can compete in, until they learn the ropes?
