Hemel Stags withdraw from League One
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 11:57 am
Posted by dddooommm on Tue Oct 23, 2018 11:57 am
dddooommm


http://www.rugby-league.com/article/538 ... -focus-in-
Re: Hemel Stags withdraw from League One
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:22 pm
Posted by WakeyTrin1873 on Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:22 pm
WakeyTrin1873


with only 2 wins from a 26 game season, it's not hard to understand this... I cannot see why West Wales are not following this and looking to return in 2020/21.
Re: Hemel Stags withdraw from League One
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:32 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:32 pm
Grimmy


WakeyTrin1873 wrote:
with only 2 wins from a 26 game season, it's not hard to understand this... I cannot see why West Wales are not following this and looking to return in 2020/21.

Yep, those two teams don't belong in League 1 unfortunately, and I don't think they're really learning anything from getting hammered every week that they don't play each other.
Re: Hemel Stags withdraw from League One
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:53 pm
Posted by dddooommm on Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:53 pm
dddooommm


WakeyTrin1873 wrote:
with only 2 wins from a 26 game season, it's not hard to understand this... I cannot see why West Wales are not following this and looking to return in 2020/21.
West Wales have appointed Kim Williams as their new head coach for 2019. He was the former high performance manager of Melbourne Storm and has won the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters. Very good appointment for the Raiders. Hopefully they can make a better go of it next season.
Re: Hemel Stags withdraw from League One
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 1:08 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Tue Oct 23, 2018 1:08 pm
Grimmy


dddooommm wrote:
West Wales have appointed Kim Williams as their new head coach for 2019. He was the former high performance manager of Melbourne Storm and has won the Queensland Cup with Mackay Cutters. Very good appointment for the Raiders. Hopefully they can make a better go of it next season.

I hope so but seriously doubt it, even the gulf in class between them and Skolars/Coventry is massive. Why not put them in a league they can compete in, until they learn the ropes?
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)