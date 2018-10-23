Out of NL1 next season. Actually I think itâ€™s possibly a good thing for London RL as a whole, if they play in the Emerging Southern league I imagine they would then come back down to Hemel and hopefully start using more local players! At least it provides another stepping stone for talent to get into the pro game which was taken away when they tried to compete in NL1.
For broncos youth, you need clubs like this developing local players.
