WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hemel stags

Board index Super League London Broncos Hemel stags

Post a reply
Hemel stags
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 11:36 am
Posted by northernbloke on Tue Oct 23, 2018 11:36 am
northernbloke Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 1354
Out of NL1 next season. Actually I think itâ€™s possibly a good thing for London RL as a whole, if they play in the Emerging Southern league I imagine they would then come back down to Hemel and hopefully start using more local players! At least it provides another stepping stone for talent to get into the pro game which was taken away when they tried to compete in NL1.
For broncos youth, you need clubs like this developing local players.
Re: Hemel stags
Post Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:42 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Tue Oct 23, 2018 12:42 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1694
It is always sad to see clubs such as Hemel in such a situation. I have to say that as I understand it, the club has become somewhat detached from the locals, which cannot be a good thing.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: nkpom and 68 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,812,0011,79877,2734,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 27th Oct 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 4th Nov 14:30
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
Sun 11th Nov 15:15
NZ
ENGLAND
v
NEW ZEALAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)