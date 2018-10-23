Hi all, I have 2 tickets to the Anfield test on the 4th of November. Not great seats, Â£20 each face value in the Kop, would like to get something back for them but am aware that these are not going to be highly sought after due to the move to Sunday (hence why I have to get shot). PM me if interested.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, Angelus, apollosghost, Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, KingRoss11, ksm1701, Tricky Dicky, WARRIOR5 and 151 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,812,001
|1,798
|77,273
|4,559
|SET
|
|Sat 27th Oct 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 4th Nov 14:30
|NZ
|
|Sun 11th Nov 15:15
|NZ
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)