Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by Old Timer No 4 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:17 pm
Announced his departure. Apparently TS has taken on some of his duties. I suppose he is off the wage bill. Be interesting to see what happens next. Would like to see the Garbutt rumour confirmed but would be surprised.
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 8:06 pm
Posted by Mild Rover on Mon Oct 22, 2018 8:06 pm
Well, I don’t think anybody can doubt his honesty. And it’s not like we’d been flying high before his arrival.

It didn’t work out, but that’s where you learn the big lessons in life. Also and tbf, he was still involved while it was put back together again. Good luck to him.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

