New Training Kit
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:44 pm
Posted by nadera78 on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:44 pm
nadera78
Doing the rounds on twitter. Would be an excellent playing shirt.

Anyone else getting excited? And the season's months away yet!
Re: New Training Kit
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:24 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:24 pm
Bostwick
Certainly harking back to the Fulham days. I would expect that the playing strip would be similar.

