WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liam Hood signed for the Mutants !

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions Liam Hood signed for the Mutants !

Post a reply
Liam Hood signed for the Mutants !
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:20 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:20 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 2030
Wish him all the best at Weirdness, cracking No9.
Re: Liam Hood signed for the Mutants !
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:24 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:24 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,273
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11076
Location: Back in Lancashire
Me too, Ste. Personally, I'm surprised that he isn't back in SL, where I reckon he belongs.
Re: Liam Hood signed for the Mutants !
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:48 pm
Posted by ColD on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:48 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,273
Quiz Score: 84
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 6249
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Alan wrote:
Me too, Ste. Personally, I'm surprised that he isn't back in SL, where I reckon he belongs.


Well he was at Swinton before we signed him wasn't he

Wish him well, cracking player, seems like a sound bloke as well
Onwards and upwards - LTID

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, Bread basket, Budgiezilla, Bullsmad, eddywalls, gunners guns13, herald 2, mish, Montyburns, reffy, Saintflyer13, Ste100Centurions and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,811,7772,11477,2734,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.