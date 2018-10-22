WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLFANS longest member

RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:13 pm
Posted by JIMMY MAGNETS on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:13 pm
JIMMY MAGNETS
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2003 9:13 pm
Posts: 2320
Location: SAT IN A PILE OF MAGNETS
Bit of fun this whoâ€™s been a member on here the longest? I joined October 2003
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2018

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 & 2018

WOMENâ€™S GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2018

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:15 pm
Posted by exiled Warrior on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:15 pm
exiled Warrior
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1316
Location: exiled in Manchester
Beats me - May 2005
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:30 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:30 pm
Rogues Gallery
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30657
October 2002!!
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:40 pm
Posted by MattyB on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:40 pm
MattyB
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 18130
Rogues Gallery wrote:
October 2002!!


Bugger... March 2003

Didn't realise they had internet in Billinge back then Brian.

:lol:
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:57 pm
Posted by Levrier on Mon Oct 22, 2018 6:57 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 824
Damn, I was going to say oo er missus.
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:21 pm
Posted by endoman on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:21 pm
endoman
Joined: Sun Apr 18, 2004 9:01 pm
Posts: 817
Location: By the Cemetry Gates
Apr 2004, rec.sport.rugby.league before that..
Neil, Reggie, Cowie forever.
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:33 pm
Posted by ChrisA on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:33 pm
ChrisA
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1399
Location: Oldham.
2005 for me
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:36 pm
Posted by [Gareth] on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:36 pm
[Gareth]
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 14033
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
June 2005
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiÃŸ ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:43 pm
Posted by ShortArse on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:43 pm
ShortArse
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 7:17 am
Posts: 2117
Location: bridgend
Aug 2002
Last edited by ShortArse on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:54 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Ah, good taste!
What a dreadful thing!
Taste is the enemy of creativeness.

Pablo Picasso
Re: RLFANS longest member
Post Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:48 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Mon Oct 22, 2018 7:48 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4833
February 2005
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895


AshtonBearsARLFC
